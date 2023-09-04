Fantasy Alert: NFL Insider Predicts Noah Fant as Seahawks' Top Sleeper Candidate

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fantasy football players who don't end up with Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or Darren Waller at tight end could do much worse than Noah Fant as a late-round sleeper candidate, at least in the eyes of ESPN's Matt Bowen.

"Fant, who averaged 7.7 PPR points per game in 2022, fits as a deeper-league TE2 with the physical profile to produce on the bootleg/play-action concepts of the Seahawks' offense," Bowen wrote when listing the tight end as the Seahawks' fantasy sleeper.

One thing fantasy football players can reasonably rely on when it comes to Fant is his durability.

The 25-year-old appeared in at least 15 games in each of his first four seasons, including all 17 last year.

The Denver Broncos selected Fant with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and wasted little time making him an important part of the offense. He tallied 562 receiving yards as a rookie and finished his second season with 62 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns.

He followed with 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021 but was sent to Seattle as part of the trade that brought Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Fant responded with 486 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first season in the NFC.

While the numbers don't jump off the page, he is part of a Seattle offense that should have no trouble moving the ball downfield and into scoring position with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III. Opposing defenses will surely be focused on stopping all those weapons, which could open up underneath and seam routes for the tight end.

That could result in fantasy football gold for anyone who drafts Fant in the late rounds.