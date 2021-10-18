X

    Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard,' Ravens' John Harbaugh Says

    Doric SamOctober 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Terrance Williams

    Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is off to a stellar start to the season, silencing any doubters who said during the preseason that the league was catching up to him.

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes that preseason chatter is meaningless, and Jackson's play this season has proved that.

    "If you're looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit," Harbaugh told reporters Monday.

