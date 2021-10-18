Aaron Rodgers Flipped Off By Multiple Bears Fans Before Yelling 'I Still Own You'

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after his team's 24-14 road win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday that a woman gave him the "double bird" after his six-yard rushing touchdown, prompting the signal-caller to say a few remarks in response.



Well, it turns out there was an entire flock in the stands.

Kyle Malzahn of WFRV Local 5 provided imagery of Bears fans giving Rodgers the middle finger en masse:

As noted by Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears (including playoffs).

Chicago fans have enough reason to hate its team's bitter rivals, but they naturally aren't fans of Rodgers considering he's had their number for the better part of his 14 seasons as Green Bay's starter.

Rodgers will face the Bears once more in the regular season, but it'll be in front of a friendly Lambeau Field crowd on Dec. 12.