Patrick Peterson Placed on Vikings Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury

The Minnesota Vikings placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday the team doesn't expect Peterson to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. The 31-year-old has 12 tackles and two pass breakups through six games with the team.

The team said he experienced "cramping" issues toward the end of Sunday's 34-28 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers. His IR designation will force him to miss at least three games.

Zimmer remains confident in the team's secondary despite Peterson's absence for at least the next few weeks.

"I feel fine," he said. "Patrick's played really well. We'll miss him for sure but [Cameron] Dantzler's done decent and so has [Bashaud] Breeland."

Breeland intercepted a Sam Darnold pass on the first play from scrimmage against the Panthers.

Dantzler has played a total of 113 defensive snaps and already has two pass breakups.

The Vikings are 12th in passing defense, allowing 230.3 yards per game. They also sit seventh in opponent passer rating (87.5).

Minnesota is tied for second in the NFC East but already trails the first-place Green Bay Packers by two games. Peterson's injury doesn't wreck his team's season but won't aid in the quest to chase down a division rival.