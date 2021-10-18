Cam Newton Contacted by Seahawks amid Russell Wilson Injury, Pete Carroll Says

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed the team reached out to Cam Newton amid Russell Wilson's injury.

“Just so you know, we have talked to him. We’re talking to everybody that could help us,” Carroll told Mike Salk of 710 ESPN.

Newton has been a free agent since being among the New England Patriots' final roster cuts. The 2015 NFL MVP said Sunday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and wants to continue playing football.

"Hell yeah I still want to play football," Newton said in a YouTube video. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was 7 years old."

Newton was forced to miss time in training camp after a misunderstanding regarding the rules for players not vaccinated for COVID-19. That absence allowed Mac Jones to take the reins as the Patriots' starting quarterback and potentially cost Newton his job.

Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his right hand. Geno Smith started in his place in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble.

The Seahawks are also without starting running back Chris Carson, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Newton struggled as a passer last season in New England but remains a dynamic runner. His lack of familiarity with the Seahawks' offensive system could be an issue as a quick-fix signing, so it seems likely that Smith will remain the starter for the time being.