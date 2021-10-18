Browns' Demetric Felton, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Kareem Hunt's Injury

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is set to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, per multiple reports, leaving fantasy players scrambling to find a replacement option during the dreaded bye weeks of the NFL schedule.

That leaves players like Seattle's Alex Collins, Washington's J.D. McKissic, Cleveland's Demetric Felton and New England's Rhamondre Stevenson as waiver-wire targets this week.

