Browns' Demetric Felton, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Kareem Hunt's Injury

Browns' Demetric Felton, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Kareem Hunt's InjuryOctober 18, 2021
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is set to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, per multiple reports, leaving fantasy players scrambling to find a replacement option during the dreaded bye weeks of the NFL schedule.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> coach Kevin Stefanski describes RB Kareem Hunt’s calf injury as significant and confirms he’ll miss weeks. He says LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is out weeks, too, with what I’m told is a high-ankle sprain. Those are generally 4-6 weeks.
That leaves players like Seattle's Alex Collins, Washington's J.D. McKissic, Cleveland's Demetric Felton and New England's Rhamondre Stevenson as waiver-wire targets this week.
