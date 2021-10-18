49ers Rumors: Mychal Kendricks to Sign Contract with SF in Return from Injury

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks after he completes his physical Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kendricks took part in the 49ers' 2021 training camp, but he suffered a turf toe injury during the second preseason game. San Francisco placed him on injured reserve Aug. 24 and released him off IR on Sept. 2.

The 31-year-old has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team in his nine-year career.

