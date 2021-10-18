Rams' Matthew Stafford Says Matchup vs. Jared Goff, Lions 'Will Be Just Another' Game

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded last offseason, said that L.A's upcoming Sunday home game against his old team will be "just like every other game."

"It's an NFL opponent coming into our building," Stafford said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Stafford made the comments after his team's 38-11 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He was asked about the team's matchup with the Lions, leading to the response.

The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick did note that he would be greeting friends and ex-teammates and expressed his respect for the organization as well.

"In pregame, am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely," Stafford said.

"I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership."

Stafford and the Lions mutually agreed to part ways last January, leading to Detroit dealing him to L.A. for signal-caller Jared Goff, who will be starting Sunday.

The Rams have been sensational this year, sporting a 5-1 record. Their only loss was to the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals. The Lions are the only team yet to win a game.

"It will be just another football game once the ball is snapped," said Stafford, who has thrown for 1,838 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Kickoff for the Lions-Rams matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.