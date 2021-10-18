Cowboys 'Optimistic' Dak Prescott Will Play in Week 8 After MRI on Calf Injury

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the team is "optimistic" quarterback Dak Prescott will be available to play in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott suffered a calf injury during Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, and McCarthy said the MRI revealed a strain.

Dallas has a bye in Week 7, so he has additional time to recover.

Prescott has enjoyed a sensational 2021 season, completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. His efforts have led the Cowboys to a 5-1 start.

It's a remarkable comeback for Prescott, who suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle on Oct. 11, 2020, against the New York Giants. He had a pair of offseason surgeries and returned in time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the league's opener on Sept. 9.

Prescott suffered this right calf strain on the final play of his team's 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots. He was seen with a boot following the game, but Prescott was not concerned as the team headed into the bye.

"I'll be fine. I can promise you that," Prescott said. "Great timing going into the bye week, but as I said, y'all can have fun with it this week."

If needed, Cooper Rush is behind Prescott on the depth chart. Will Grier is the third-string quarterback, should it ever reach that point.

Rush was a superstar at Central Michigan, completing 62.0 percent of his passes and throwing for 90 touchdowns. The 27-year-old Rush has only attempted three career passes in an NFL career that began in 2017. He's appeared in six games.

Aside from a brief stint on the Giants' practice squad, Rush has been a Cowboy for his entire NFL career.

The Panthers selected Grier, a former West Virginia standout, with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He started two games that season, completing 28-of-52 passes for 4.4 yards per pass attempt and four interceptions.