NFL Trade Rumors: Exec Discusses Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

An NFL executive threw out the idea of a trade involving Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"What if Cleveland traded Odell (Beckham) straight up for Garoppolo?" an exec asked, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"Would San Francisco do that? I actually don’t know how many teams would want Odell. It’s a big win for Cleveland if they can get his money off the books."

The hypothetical trade was contingent on the health of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is reportedly playing with a partially torn labrum.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Mayfield's left arm was in a sling after his team's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. However, Mayfield made clear he intended to play through the injury.

