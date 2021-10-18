Von Miller Trade Rumors: Broncos 'Would Not Subtract Players Fangio Values'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Denver Broncos could shop linebacker Von Miller ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but that may depend on his relationship with coach Vic Fangio.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported that "one evaluator predicted Denver would not subtract players Fangio values" in search of draft-pick compensation. The Broncos have lost three straight after a 3-0 start and seemingly remain a top quarterback away from contention in the loaded AFC West.

Teddy Bridgewater has been solid but unspectacular as the Broncos' starter, continuing his reputation as a game manager who won't lose you games but will rarely win them for you either. Bridgewater has thrown for 1,514 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions through six weeks.

The Broncos receiving corps has been riddled with injuries as Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler both suffered long-term ailments, but the group is still good enough that a better quarterback could put up explosive numbers. Denver likely fashions itself similar to the Los Angeles Rams of last offseason, searching for the quarterback who can put it over the top.

The 32-year-old Miller is playing in the final year of his contract but remains a highly effective edge rusher. He's recorded 17 tackles and 4.5 sacks this year, putting him on pace for his eighth season of double-digit sacks.

That said, the Broncos didn't sign Miller to an extension before the season, and franchise-tagging a player of his age seems unlikely. It's possible he returns if he wants to finish his career in Denver, but he may find a better offer elsewhere.

If the Broncos can get the type of draft pick that will allow them to trade for a veteran quarterback this offseason, moving Miller is worth considering.