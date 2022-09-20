P.K. Subban Announces NHL Retirement After 13 Seasons; Won Norris Trophy in 2013

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement on Tuesday after 13 years in the NHL:

Subban played his first six full seasons for the Montreal Canadiens before they traded him to the Nashville Predators. Nashville traded him to the New Jersey Devils prior to the 2019-20 season.

The three-time All-Star tallied just 59 points across three seasons with the Devils, while his 18:18 average time on ice in 2021-22 was the lowest of his career.

Subban won the 2012-13 James Norris Memorial Trophy as the best defenseman in the league with 38 points (27 assists and 11 goals) and a plus-12 mark in 42 games in a lockout-shortened season. He then tallied 40 or more points in five straight seasons from 2013 through 2018, surpassing 50 four times in that span.

He also reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 with the Predators.

The 33-year-old saw his production decline over the past three seasons, while the Devils were among the worst teams in the NHL during that stretch.

Subban still made valuable contributions off the ice, including as the co-chair of the Player Inclusion Committee.

Last June, he won the King Clancy Trophy honoring players who "best exemplify leadership qualities on and off the ice and have made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in their community."

His all-around contributions to the sport give Subban a memorable career ending with 115 goals and 352 assists in 834 games.