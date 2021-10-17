Lamar Jackson Sets NFL Record for Most Wins Under Age 25 After Ravens Beat Chargers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson set an NFL record with his 35th win Sunday, the most in NFL history for a quarterback under the age of 25, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

He broke the mark of 34 wins previously held by Dan Marino. Drew Bledsoe (32) was the only other player since the 1970 merger with more than 30 wins before the age of 25.

Essentially, the only thing Jackson hasn't accomplished in his short career is winning a title. He's led the Ravens to the postseason three straight times, has rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and was the MVP in 2019. He's also a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro selection.

And going 35-8 to start a career is impressive on its own. While Baltimore had already built a good team when he emerged as the starter in 2018, no young quarterback in NFL history has ever had as much consistent success.

Baltimore has built a juggernaut of an offense around Jackson's strengths as a runner, though his continued progression as a passer has made him one of the most dynamic players in football.

And given that Jackson doesn't turn 25 until Jan. 7, he'll have the chance to tack on 10 more wins to his record.

It's been a good week for Jackson, who had his No. 8 jersey retired by his alma mater, Louisville, on Saturday:

It appears that Jackson is going to set quite a few records in his NFL career, though he'll likely remain fixated on winning a title.