Report: Raisel Iglesias, Angels Agree to 4-year, $58M Contract

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels and closer Raisel Iglesias are in agreement on a four-year contract worth $58 million, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 31-year-old emerged as a solid closer for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, combining for 92 saves between the 2017-19 seasons and eight saves in the shortened 2020 campaign.

That resume caught the attention of the Angels, who had an MLB-worst 14 blown saves in 2020. They traded pitcher Noe Ramirez to the Reds last December to acquire Iglesias, hoping he'd lock down the ninth inning for the team.

When the Angels actually got him a lead to protect he was solid, with 34 saves in 39 attempts to go along with a 2.57 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 70 innings this season.

That made him an obvious choice to retain in free agency this winter, and the Angels didn't wait around for another team to pounce.

They are banking on Iglesias locking down the ninth inning for them as they pursue a postseason berth and World Series title, with the return of a healthy Mike Trout, the continued brilliance of Shohei Ohtani and new starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard leading the way.