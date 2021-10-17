Jaguars' Urban Meyer Says NFL Game in London Is Like a '3-Hour Root Canal'October 17, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer continues to make headlines in his first NFL season.
Following a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Meyer told reporters the game in London was like a "three-hour root canal."
It was a back-and-forth game that the Jaguars almost let slip away. However, kicker Matthew Wright came up big for Jacksonville, hitting a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.
For Meyer, Sunday's game probably did feel a lot like a root canal. It was a suspenseful yet sometimes frustrating game, but in the end, his team walked away with a win, which is rather relieving for a franchise that hadn't won a game since Sept. 13, 2020.
The Jags are now 1-5 on the season, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence finally has his first NFL victory.