4-Star LB Prospect Shawn Murphy Announced with Alabama Recruiting Class on Early NSD

Source: 247Sports

Star linebacker recruit Shawn Murphy will play college football at Alabama starting in 2022.

The Crimson Tide announced Murphy signed his letter of intent Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Murphy is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in this class—he's a 4-star talent who is the fifth-ranked linebacker and No. 57 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Already listed at 6'2" and 215 pounds, Murphy should have no problem filling out his frame to reach a more archetypal linebacker size. He's a phenomenal athlete who ran the shuttle in 4.41 seconds and had a 33.8-inch vertical jump at The Opening in 2019.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, offered this scouting report for Murphy:

"Has build to play inside linebacker. Can add thickness throughout frame and play at 235 pounds. Hard-working with inner drive. Plays with chip on shoulder. Physical, menacing player in the box. Shows suddenness to get to ball carrier. Plugs gaps with ferocity. Devastating hitter between the tackles. At his best when playing downhill."

Based on his raw talent and upside, it's hardly a surprise that Nick Saban wanted Murphy to play for the Crimson Tide.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The move had been expected since Murphy gave Alabama a verbal commitment in July.

“I want to be with people I can talk to without having to be hesitant and to feel like I am getting all of the essentials I need to have a job of my choice at the end of college or after an NFL career,” Murphy told Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama.

Few programs have been better at developing talent at linebacker over the past decade. C.J. Mosley, Dont'a Hightower, Rolando McClain and Courtney Upshaw are a few of the Alabama stars who have gone on to have successful NFL careers.

Murphy will give Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding an anchor in the middle of the field who is strong enough to take down tight ends and fast enough to run with running backs and wide receivers.

Alabama always ranks at or near the top of yearly recruiting lists. Murphy's addition will go a long way toward ensuring that remains the case in 2022.