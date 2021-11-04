Report: Jack Eichel Traded from Sabres to Golden Knights for Alex Tuch, Draft Picks

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres reportedly completed a blockbuster trade Thursday to send star center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for a package headlined by winger Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported details of the deal:

Eichel will undergo his preferred artificial disk replacement surgery in the near future and his new team is "hopeful" he'll be back on the ice in four months, per Dreger.

Tuch is also on injured reserve after offseason shoulder surgery.

Eichel became the face of the franchise when the Sabres selected him with the second overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

His arrival marked the expected end of Buffalo's race to the bottom of the standings, a two-year journey to win the "McEichel sweepstakes"—the nickname given to the not-so-secret widespread tanking in an effort to land either Eichel or Connor McDavid, who were viewed as generational prospects.

The 25-year-old Boston University product lived up to his end of the bargain. He recorded 355 points (139 goals and 216 assists) in 375 games across six seasons in Buffalo, establishing himself as one of the NHL's most dynamic offensive weapons with high-end speed, great vision and a lethal shot.

Yet despite multiple coaching changes and a variety of roster moves made by a few general managers, the Sabres were never able to find the right lineup mix around the Massachusetts native, who'd also expressed frustration about how the front office handled his season-ending neck injury.

"I've been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I've been hurt," Eichel said. "I'd be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury. There's been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It's been tough at times. Right now, for me, the most important thing is just trying to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be."

His captaincy was stripped by the franchise at the start of training camp amid continued disagreement about the treatment of his injury and the ongoing trade speculation.

The problems were relatively consistent throughout the Eichel era in Buffalo: The Sabres couldn't generate enough offense from their bottom six, the defense struggled to make an impact outside of an occasional moment of brilliance from 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, and the goaltending was typically subpar.

So while marquee names like Ryan O'Reilly, Evander Kane and, most recently, Taylor Hall created hope of a turnaround upon their arrivals, the results never changed. The Sabres completed their 10th straight season without qualifying for the playoffs in 2021, the league's longest active streak by five years.

A debate can be had about whether the losing culture that was created during Buffalo's pursuit of Eichel or McDavid was harder to escape than expected once the tanking was over. It's a viable theory given how the Sabres have crumbled at the first sight of adversity in recent years.

The bigger question is where the organization goes from here. A true No. 1 center is much like a franchise quarterback in the NFL—the most important building block to success. Trading Eichel leaves a massive void that won't be easy to fill, and it comes on the heels of Sam Reinhart's trade to the Florida Panthers in the offseason.

Perhaps Dylan Cozens, who showcased plenty of upside throughout his rookie season, can take on the role, or maybe the financial flexibility created by moving Eichel, who's under contract through 2026 as part of an eight-year, $80 million deal, can help the team find one via free agency or another trade.

There are no easy answers, however, and eight years after former Sabres general manager Darcy Regier warned their rebuilding efforts "may require some suffering," there's still no end in sight.

Meanwhile, Eichel will have an opportunity to begin a new chapter of his career with the Golden Knights. The most important thing for the 6'2" playmaker probably won't be his individual numbers, which are always strong, but instead finding far more team success than he did in Buffalo.

Once he recovers from the neck injury, he should slot in as the top-line center alongside wingers Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty in Vegas.