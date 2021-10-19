D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton Week 7 Fantasy Outlook After Chubb, Hunt Injuries

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Cleveland Browns backfield will see changes after running back Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb were both ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Let's check out the fantasy football impacts on the Browns' other rushers this week.

D'Ernest Johnson

No other members of the Browns backfield have been heavily involved this season since Chubb and Hunt combine to handle a lion's share of the snaps.

D'Ernest Johnson showed promise in 2020 when he averaged 5.0 yards per carry across 33 attempts. It's a small sample size, but he's shown a skill set similar to Chubb in attacking holes at the line of scrimmage without much wasted movement.

The 25-year-old should take over as the primary back on early downs and in short-yardage situations. That could give him the chance to score an occasional touchdown, but it would be hard to recommend him as a fantasy starter beyond this week.

Demetric Felton

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Demetric Felton could be worth a flier in PPR leagues that also reward points for return touchdowns. He's received some work on passing downs while serving as Cleveland's chief punt returner and sharing kickoff return duties with Anthony Schwartz.

Like Johnson, it's not a situation where he'll warrant a spot in fantasy lineups, but he has a path to relevance even when Chubb returns. The Browns have preferred to keep Chubb's pass-catching to a minimum.