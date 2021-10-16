Forbes: LeBron James' Net Worth Close to $1B; to Break NBA Earnings Record This Year

AP Photo/Randall Benton

LeBron James is nearing billionaire status.

Forbes reported James is set to rake in an NBA-record $111.2 million this season between his on-court and off-court earnings, pushing him closer to reaching the $1 billion net worth mark. Michael Jordan is the only basketball player to previously reach that number.

James is also only the 10th athlete to top $100 million in a single year, joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Dak Prescott, Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Roger Federer and Conor McGregor.

