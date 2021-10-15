Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Dolphins, Texans QB Have Mutual Interest in Move

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly have mutual interest, but it's unlikely a trade from the Houston Texans materializes during the 2021 season.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Watson "would like" to play in Miami, and the Dolphins have expressed an interest in trading for the disgruntled quarterback.

Watson has not played a down for the Texans this season. He requested a trade early in the offseason before 22 women filed civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Houston police and the NFL have also been investigating the allegations against Watson.

No teams have traded for Watson, likely in large part because of his off-field issues. If Watson is charged with a crime, it is possible he could face a jail sentence; it's also possible the NFL punishes him under its personal conduct policy regardless of any charges or the results of the civil cases.

The uncertainty has made it understandably impossible for the Texans to receive trade offers commensurate with Watson's on-field value. Watson is a 26-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing last season and rushed for 444 yards to boot. If it weren't for the potential legal trouble, the Texans would be looking at a franchise-changing haul in exchange for Watson.

There's a natural fit here, and it may only be a matter of time until a deal gets done. It's a matter of a waiting game on the serious allegations Watson is facing at the moment.