Seattle Kraken Get First-Ever Win vs. Predators

The Seattle Kraken earned their first win in franchise history on Thursday, topping the Nashville Predators 4-3 on the road.

Left wing Brandon Tanev led the way with two goals, with his second coming with 1:21 remaining in the game and proving to be the game-winner as Nashville scored less than a minute later.

