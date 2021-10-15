Tom Brady, Buccaneers Improve to 5-1 with Win over Jalen Hurts, Eagles

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be hitting their stride as the 2021 season continues.

Tampa Bay defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in Thursday's showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette impressed for the victors, who improved to 5-1 on the season with their third consecutive win and further cemented their place atop the NFC South.

Jalen Hurts led the way in the losing effort for the Eagles, who dropped to 2-4 and remain well behind the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

What's Next?

The Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears in Week 7, while the Eagles travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

