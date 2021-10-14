Browns' Myles Garrett Decorates Front Yard with NFL QB Gravestones for Halloween

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The front yard of Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is a haunting sight for NFL quarterbacks.

To celebrate Halloween, the two-time Pro Bowler decorated his yards with gravestones with the names of various signal-callers across the NFL.

Of course, nothing has been scarier for opposing players than seeing Garrett in uniform. Through five games, he has an NFL-high seven sacks and eight tackles for loss. He had 4.5 sacks in Cleveland's 26-6 Week 3 victory over the Chicago Bears, helping to limit the Bears to one net passing yard.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31 in Week 8. Ben Roethlisberger will be wise to steer clear of Garrett's residence when he makes the trek to Northeast Ohio.