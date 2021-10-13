Carl Nassib Given Personal Day by Raiders After Jon Gruden's Resignation as HC

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who came out publicly as gay in June, was granted a personal day Wednesday following the fallout of Jon Gruden's resignation, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Nassib requested the time because he has "a lot to process."

Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Raiders Tuesday after the contents of emails in which he used anti-gay, sexist and racist language were published by the New York Times' Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman.

The coach reportedly referred to commissioner Roger Goodell as a "f----t" while saying the league pressured the Los Angeles Rams to draft "q---rs," referring to openly gay defensive end Michael Sam.

Sam was a seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft but never appeared in a regular-season game. Nassib was the first player to compete in an NFL game after coming out.

Nassib is in his sixth NFL season and second year with the Raiders, appearing in all five games in 2021 while totaling nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The 28-year-old has played 31 percent of defensive snaps for Las Vegas this season, per Pro Football Reference, providing pass-rushing depth behind Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby. He is currently working ahead of Clelin Ferrell, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft.