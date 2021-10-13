Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Be Available vs. Jaguars in Return from Injury

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, potentially setting up a return to action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday he hopes both Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a hamstring injury last game, will be ready to play.

"My expectation is that both guys will be available," Flores said.

Tagovailoa has been out since fracturing his ribs in the Sept. 19 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"We're excited to get him back. I know he's excited to be out there," Flores said. "We'll take it one day at a time, still. We're moving enough in the right direction that he'll be out there. He'll have the opportunity to practice and hopefully play in the game."

The Dolphins could use an offensive upgrade after the 1-4 start to the season. The team ranks 31st in the league in points scored and total yards, and 30th in passing yards. Brissett has only averaged 5.4 yards per pass attempt while struggling to move the chains.

Tagovailoa has only played one full game this season—a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1.

The 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick has failed to live up to expectations early in his pro career. Tagovailoa worked his way back from a hip injury suffered in college to play 10 games last season, finishing with 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, with 7-4 record as a starter, he has managed to win.

Miami will be eager to get its first-string signal-caller back under center as he tries to turn things around after a slow start.