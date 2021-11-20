Clyde Edwards-Helaire Reportedly to Be Activated from Chiefs IR After Knee Injury

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to make his return from injured reserve after being out since Week 5 with an MCL injury, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He amassed 1,100 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns during his rookie year as he led the Kansas City backfield.

The LSU product did that despite missing three-plus games. One was due to a stomach virus that forced him off the field for the Chiefs' 22-16 Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos.

The two-plus were due to hip and ankle injuries suffered in a 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He missed the remainder of the regular season before returning for the playoffs.

This year, Edwards-Helaire has totaled 65 carries for 304 rushing yards and no scores in addition to eight receptions for 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Getting the second-year rusher back should help strengthen a Chiefs offense that has struggled to find consistent form all season long. Edwards-Helaire's pass-catching abilities make him a valuable asset in Andy Reid's offense.