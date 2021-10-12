Tom Brady Says Thumb Injury Isn't Serious, Expects to Be Fine for Bucs vs. Eagles

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to have avoided a serious thumb injury on his throwing hand.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Tuesday, that he doesn't anticipate any issues with his right thumb beyond soreness as he prepares for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady said:

"I think it's just a little bit sore, but I expected it to be. But I think I should be fine for Thursday. There's no serious injury at all. It's more just discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two.

"This is just, you play a game, you get hit -- you deal with bumps and bruises over the course of the year. It just so happens that this bruise is on my hand. I'm just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart -- it's been less than 48 hours since it happened -- so it's not like it's had five or six days to do its thing. But I feel confident that I will go out there and do what I need to do."

Brady injured his thumb during the first half of Sunday's 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. He hit his hand off the helmet of Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins but completed the game.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans and several of Brady's teammates said they were unaware the QB had injured his thumb in Sunday's win. That doesn't come as a surprise, though, as he tossed three of his five touchdown passes after suffering the injury late in the second quarter.

The 44-year-old also discussed the ailment on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast, saying he has dealt with much worse during his 22-year career, including broken fingers and torn ligaments.

Brady has assembled an impressive 2021 campaign. He leads the NFL with 1,767 passing yards and sits atop the NFL in completions (149) and attempts (225).

The 4-1 Bucs are first in the NFC South. Their only loss of the season came against Matthew Stafford and the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams.