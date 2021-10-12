Report: Elijah Holyfield, Son of Boxing Great Evander, Signs Bengals Contract

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly sign running back Elijah Holyfield to their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Georgia product is the son of former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles but was waived before the start of the year. He also visited the Baltimore Ravens amid their injuries in the backfield, although the team decided to sign veterans Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman.

