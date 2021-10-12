Jets Rumors: Marcus Maye 'Would Welcome' a Trade to Contender Ahead of Deadline

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The New York Jets and veteran safety Marcus Maye might be parting ways in the coming weeks.

Maye would reportedly "welcome a trade to a contender," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who notes the 28-year-old is a "prime player to watch" with the trade deadline approaching.

"The Jets understand they are at least a year away and could save on Maye's $10.6 million salary," Fowler writes. "GM Joe Douglas doesn't prioritize safety like he does offensive and defensive line, and that showed in negotiations. Maye felt undervalued."

Fowler also mentions that it's unclear if Maye's February DUI arrest in South Florida, which was reported last week, would factor into his trade market.

The former second-round pick was charged with DUI as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash. Six weeks later, he was stopped by police in Orlando, Florida for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has since voiced support for Maye, saying, "We've all made mistakes and he recognizes the mistake that he made."

He added: "Marcus has been an outstanding teammate. He's been an outstanding individual. His teammates absolutely love him. From my understanding, he hasn't had many issues as a young man. This is something that he will get through."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Maye has spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets. In three games this year, he has recorded one sack, 23 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit.

Fowler notes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams could potentially show interest in making a move for Maye. Despite signing Richard Sherman, the Bucs could still use depth in the secondary with injuries to Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is on injured reserve, and Antoine Winfield Jr.

As for the Rams, they could use some depth behind Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp and Jalen Ramsey.