Sharks' Evander Kane Listed as 'Non-Roster Player' for Opener amid NHL Investigation

Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks announced Monday that Evander Kane "is considered a non-roster player pending completion of the NHL's investigation."

Kane, 30, is currently being investigated for two separate matters. He allegedly used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, and his estranged wife accused him of physical and sexual abuse last month, per Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News.

No criminal charges have been filed against Kane.

"I have no information for you, I really don't," Sharks head coach Bob Boughner told reporters Sunday when asked about Kane's status with the team. "I'd say no comment because I don't know."

The NHL has not put a timetable on the investigations into Kane.

"Nothing I can share today," league deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic's Sean Gentille and Craig Custance on Monday regarding Kane. "I do expect, obviously, there'll be news vis-a-vis Evander Kane relatively soon. I don't know whether that's [Monday] or whether that's later this week, but that there should be news in the near future, for sure."

Kane was previously cleared by the league on accusations from his wife Anna that he bet on NHL games. The league released the following statement in September:

"The investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane's accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games, and no evidence to corroborate the allegations that Mr. Kane 'threw' games or did not put forward his best effort to help the Sharks win games. To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations. While Mr. Kane denied the accusations, our findings are not based on these denials, but instead on other evidence uncovered during the investigation."

Evander Kane was granted a temporary restraining order against Anna Kane in August, accusing her of being violent in the past. In September, Anna Kane filed for a restraining order against Kane, saying he initially was verbally abusive before she "eventually became his punching bag" during their relationship and that he sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion.