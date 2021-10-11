Bears' Justin Fields 'Should be Good to Go' vs. Packers Despite Knee Injury

AP Photo/David Becker

Chicago Bears fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported rookie quarterback Justin Fields underwent tests Monday regarding the hyperextended left knee he suffered during Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders and "should be good to go" for the upcoming rivalry showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Fields missed just two plays after suffering the injury.

"Again, his toughness was great, it was awesome," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters after the game. "So that's all. That's the No. 1 thing I'm taking out of this is his toughness."

Fields' toughness was never in question even before his NFL career. He regularly used his legs and took big hits in college, never more so than when Clemson's James Skalski drilled him in the ribs during a College Football Playoff game.

While Fields missed a single play after that hit, he returned and led Ohio State to a blowout 49-28 win with six touchdown passes.

The rookie didn't put up big numbers in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders at 12-of-20 passing for 111 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, but he also didn't turn it over and did enough to win while Chicago's strong defense set the tone.

His biggest throw of the game came on a 3rd-and-12 in the fourth quarter after Las Vegas closed the gap to 14-9. He fired a strike to Darnell Mooney for a first down and led Chicago to a field goal and some key breathing room for the final minutes.

Fields has shown some flashes of his potential in the early portion of his career, but Bears quarterbacks are always partially judged by how they perform against the Packers.

Based on Monday's tests, he will have a chance to participate in his first edition of the rivalry.