Giants' Kadarius Toney 'Needed to Apologize' to Everyone for Punching Damontae Kazee

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss against the New York Giants after punching Damontae Kazee.

On Monday, he said he apologized for his actions.

"Me and [head coach Joe] Judge talked," he told reporters. "It was a one-time thing. I've got to learn from it. ... I felt like I needed to apologize to, mainly, everyone."

Toney's ejection was a blight on an otherwise stellar performance.

The rookie wideout caught 10 passes for 189 yards on 13 total targets, carving up the Dallas defense. While some of that usage came out of necessity—Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton missed the game because of injury and Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley each left the contest with injuries of their own—Toney made the most of his opportunity.

And after a slow start to the season, he's now caught 16 passes for 167 yards in the past two games.

But his ejection was the storyline after the contest.

"Look, there's a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we're not going to condone as a team that put us behind. That's not going to be accepted," Judge told reporters. "It's not going to be condoned. That's as far as I'm going to go with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game and I'm just going to leave it at that right now."

As for future punishment, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Toney "will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension."

Given New York's spate of injuries, Toney should again be a featured target in Sunday's tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.