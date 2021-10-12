Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens to Comeback, Overtime Win vs. Carson Wentz, Colts

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens kept pace with the AFC's best Monday night, improving to 4-1 with a 31-25 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Colts, meanwhile, are trending in the wrong direction. Their hopes of making a second straight trip to the NFL playoffs took another hit as they slipped to 1-4, falling two games behind the wild-card pace.

Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown combined for the game-winning touchdown with a five-yard pitch-and-catch on the opening drive of the extra frame.

Mark Andrews caught his second touchdown pass with 39 seconds left in regulation, and Jackson hit him again to complete the two-point conversion and tie the game at 25 points apiece.

Rodrigo Blankenship, who was battling a hip issue and missed an extra point earlier in the game, was provided a shot at redemption with four seconds on the clock. His 47-yard attempt sailed wide left, putting the perfect finishing touch on a brutal Week 5 for kickers across the league.

Notable Performers

Carson Wentz, QB, Colts: 25-of-35, 402 yards, two touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: 15 carries, 53 yards, one touchdown; three receptions, 116 yards, one touchdown

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts: six receptions, 89 yards, one touchdown

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: 37-of-43, 442 yards, four touchdowns; 14 carries, 62 yards

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: 11 receptions, 147 yards, two touchdowns

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens: nine receptions, 125 yards, two touchdowns

Jackson Puts Offense on His Back

Jackson was efficient through the air, and he had to deal with a near total absence of a running game.

The 2019 MVP's 12-yard scramble in the third quarter showed how he turns something into nothing in a way no other quarterback can.

However, that possession ended when Jackson fumbled for the fifth time at the goal line. Rather than hand the ball off to Latavius Murray—a decision that probably would've resulted in a touchdown—he kept it for himself and lost control while getting tackled by Julian Blackmon.

A video review took Indianapolis' touchdown off the board, but the ruling on the fumble stood. Getting a touchdown there certainly would've been helpful when the Ravens started clawing their way back in the fourth quarter.

But Jackson inspired Baltimore's comeback, leaving his fumble as merely a footnote. The Ravens' final three drives all ended in touchdowns as they feasted on a weakened Colts secondary.

Once Baltimore won the toss to start overtime with the ball, the outcome felt inevitable. One thing is equally clear: The rest of the NFL hasn't figured Jackson out yet.

Colts Fade after Fast Start

The Colts defense picked a great time to have its best performance of the season in the first half. Indianapolis forced Baltimore into two straight three-and-outs to open the game. The home team also came away with just a field goal from a 1st-and-10 at the Colts' 11-yard line inside the final two minutes of the first half.

On offense, Indianapolis basically moved the ball at will early on, advancing up the field in big chunks. The unit's first three touchdowns came on 11 combined plays.

The Colts wasted little time getting on the board. Jonathan Taylor caught a screen out of the backfield and weaved his way 76 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game.

After the teams exchanged field goals, Michael Pittman Jr. did his best Randy Moss impression by leaping above Anthony Averett and bringing down what proved to be a 42-yard touchdown reception, which made it a two-score game.

Indianapolis started running out of gas before it reached the finish line, though. Head coach Frank Reich may have out-thought himself, too, when he got conservative played for a field goal inside the final five minutes and saw the field goal attempt blocked by Calais Campbell.

What's Next?

The Ravens turn their attention toward a highly anticipated home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, a meeting that could have implications for playoff seeding in the AFC. The Colts host the Houston Texans, and a win will give them sole possession of second place in the AFC South.