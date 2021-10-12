Clyde Edwards-Helaire Placed on IR by Chiefs; Will Miss at Least 3 Games with Injury

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained MCL.

Edwards-Helaire went down in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He had 13 yards on seven carries before exiting and was replaced by Darrel Williams.

Injuries have been an issue over the last two seasons for the LSU product. Edwards-Helaire was limited to 13 games last season because of injury and he'll spend at least three weeks on injured reserve in 2021.

The Chiefs offense can hum along fine as long as Patrick Mahomes stays healthy, so Edwards-Helaire's continued absence won't hurt much.

That said, he's turning into a bit of a disappointment in his second NFL season. Edwards-Helaire recorded only 304 yards rushing and hadn't scored a touchdown on the ground through the first five weeks.