Seahawks' Russell Wilson Out at Least 3 Games After Going on IR with Finger Injury

The Seattle Seahawks have placed star quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the earliest Wilson can return is Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.

Wilson suffered a finger injury in his team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, forcing him to the sidelines. He underwent surgery later in the week.

This Sunday will be the first missed action of the quarterback's career following a run of 149 straight starts since being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft.

The veteran still remained upbeat following the injury.

"I'll be great," he told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'll be better than ever."

Wilson had been playing at a high level prior to the injury, throwing 10 touchdown passes with only one interception. His 125.3 quarterback rating through five games would be the best of his career over a full season.

The 32-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down with seven career Pro Bowl selections, including in each of the last four years.

Any missed time is a major setback for the Seahawks, who will use Geno Smith at quarterback until Wilson can return to the field.