Joe Burrow Expected to Play vs. Lions After Throat Injury, per Bengals HC Zac Taylor

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters quarterback Joe Burrow is in "good shape" after he was hospitalized for a throat contusion he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The hospital trip was precautionary after he was having difficulty speaking, and Burrow is expected to play in the team's upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.

The second-year quarterback gave the Bengals a scare when he took a hard hit during Sunday's loss. He didn't miss a snap and was released from the hospital later that night after being cleared by doctors.

Any injury is enough for concern regarding Burrow, who missed the final six games of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL.

The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick is expected to be the team's franchise quarterback and has showcased his upside throughout his time on the field.

Through five games in 2021, Burrow has thrown for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.