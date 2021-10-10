Aaron Rodgers, Packers Top Joe Burrow, Bengals in OT After Kickers Miss Multiple FGs

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Top Joe Burrow, Bengals in OT After Kickers Miss Multiple FGsOctober 11, 2021
If at first you don't succeed, try try again. Just ask Mason Crosby.
The Green Bay Packers kicker missed potential game-winning field-goal attempts at the end of regulation and in overtime, only to kick a game-winning 49-yard field goal in a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Instead of Crosby labeled as the kicking scapegoat after his struggles, Cincy's Evan McPherson—who missed a go-ahead field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and a potential winning field goal himself in overtime—will now hold that distinction.
The Packers moved to 4-1 on the season with the win. The Bengals are 3-2.
