    Aaron Rodgers, Packers Top Joe Burrow, Bengals in OT After Kickers Miss Multiple FGs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2021

    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    If at first you don't succeed, try try again. Just ask Mason Crosby. 

    The Green Bay Packers kicker missed potential game-winning field-goal attempts at the end of regulation and in overtime, only to kick a game-winning 49-yard field goal in a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 

    NFL @NFL

    WE'RE GOING TO OT IN CINCY.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/1yeHFK44UP">pic.twitter.com/1yeHFK44UP</a>

    NFL @NFL

    TODAY WE SPELL REDEMPTION.... M-A-S-O-N. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/5iuT9KWn2K">pic.twitter.com/5iuT9KWn2K</a>

    Instead of Crosby labeled as the kicking scapegoat after his struggles, Cincy's Evan McPherson—who missed a go-ahead field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and a potential winning field goal himself in overtime—will now hold that distinction.

    NFL @NFL

    It hit the flag?! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/zeLsexFvwA">pic.twitter.com/zeLsexFvwA</a>

    The Packers moved to 4-1 on the season with the win. The Bengals are 3-2. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

