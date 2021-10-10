Aaron Rodgers, Packers Top Joe Burrow, Bengals in OT After Kickers Miss Multiple FGs

AP Photo/AJ Mast

If at first you don't succeed, try try again. Just ask Mason Crosby.

The Green Bay Packers kicker missed potential game-winning field-goal attempts at the end of regulation and in overtime, only to kick a game-winning 49-yard field goal in a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Instead of Crosby labeled as the kicking scapegoat after his struggles, Cincy's Evan McPherson—who missed a go-ahead field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and a potential winning field goal himself in overtime—will now hold that distinction.

The Packers moved to 4-1 on the season with the win. The Bengals are 3-2.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.