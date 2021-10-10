Mr. Olympia 2021 Results: Final Info for Mamdouh Elssbiay, Brandon Curry, Top Stars

Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Mamdouh Elssbiay retained his title as Mr. Olympia after being crowned the winner of the 2021 event on Saturday night.

Big Ramy took the top prize, followed by Brandon Curry and Hadi Choopan to round out the top three.

In addition to getting bragging rights over Curry for the second straight year, Elssbiay was rewarded with a $400,000 payout by winning Mr. Olympia.

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt): $400,000

Brandon Curry (United States): $150,000



Hadi Choopan (Iran): $100,000



Hunter Labrada (United States): $40,000



Nick Walker (United States): $35,000



It seemed apparent during the prejudging on Friday that Elssbiay and Curry were battling it out for first place in the main event.

Both competitors were among the six-man group in the first callout. Nick Walker, Hadi Choopan, Hunter Labrada and William Bonac were the others.

The judges seemed to be settled on Elssbiay and Curry right at that moment, but they continued to go through the callout process for the other competitors.

Mohamed Shaaban, Akim Williams, Iain Valliere, Justin Rodriguez, Roelly Winklaar and James Hollingshead were in the second callout. Regan Grimes, Patrick Moore, Hassan Mostafa and Andrea Presti made it into callout number three.

The judges continued to shuffle those groups around before finally landing on Elssbiay and Curry in the final callout of prejudging. Both bodybuilders went through their poses to set up Saturday's showdown.

Elssbiay becomes the 11th bodybuilder in the history of Mr. Olympia to win at least two overall titles. The Egyptian star joins a group that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath and Jay Cutler.

Heath, the seven-time Mr. Olympia, opted against participating in this year's event after coming in third last year.

Curry, the 2019 champion, has now finished in the top two in three consecutive years at Mr. Olympia.

Hadi Choopan benefited from Heath's absence this year. The Iranian star moved up a spot to No. 3 after coming in fourth in 2020, behind Elissbiay, Curry and Heath. He's finished in the top four in each of the past three years.