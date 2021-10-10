Mr. Olympia 2021 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second straight year, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay is the Mr. Olympia champion.

Brandon Curry took home second place, followed by Hadi Choopan, Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker.

