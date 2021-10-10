X

    Mr. Olympia 2021 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2021

    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    For the second straight year, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay is the Mr. Olympia champion

    Brandon Curry took home second place, followed by Hadi Choopan, Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!