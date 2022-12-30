Commanders' Antonio Gibson Won't Play vs. Browns with Foot, Knee Injuries

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of foot and knee injuries, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news was expected as Gibson was trending toward not playing after he missed the last three days of practice.

Gibson eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the second straight year in 2021. He finished with 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and 42 receptions for 294 yards and three scores.

His 2022 season hasn't matched that pace. Through 15 games, he has run for 546 yards and three touchdowns.

This offseason, the Commanders made a big investment in their passing game. First, they acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Then, they selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the 2022 draft.

The arrivals of Wentz and Dotson theoretically lessened Washington's reliance on the running game, and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. has emerged as the team's top running back this year, having rushed for 710 yards and two scores in 11 games.

Robinson will be asked to shoulder the load for the Commanders in Week 17 as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Browns.