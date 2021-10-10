Report: Russell Wilson's Doctors Think Seahawks QB Can Return from Injury in 4 Weeks

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks fans may have just gotten some good news, as Russell Wilson may only miss four games after undergoing surgery on an injured finger on his throwing hand, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson had been one of the most durable players in football before his injury, starting 149 consecutive games, the longest streak among active quarterbacks.

"Nobody should question his toughness," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Wilson had to exit a Week 5 loss against the Los Angeles Rams with his finger injury. "Nobody should question his resolve. If he could have thrown a football and held on to it, he would have done it. Anybody that says otherwise doesn't know what they're talking about. So you can deal with all kinds of stuff with your hands and you can still throw the football, and he tried last night and did not have...the control of the ball. So if he could have, he would have."

Losing Wilson for any amount of time is an enormous blow for a Seahawks team facing the prospect of missing the postseason for just the third time since 2010. Wilson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won a title with the Seahawks. He isn't replaceable.

But Geno Smith will try. How he plays will determine whether the 2-3 Seahawks have any chance of salvaging their title hopes.

The next four games for Seattle will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. the New Orleans Saints, vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and at the Green Bay Packers before a Week 11 game versus the division-rival Arizona Cardinals.