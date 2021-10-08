Report: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers Agree to 8-Year, $80 Million Contract Extension

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers and captain Aleksander Barkov reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension Friday ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported details of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic noted the contract includes signing bonuses worth over $70 million in total.

