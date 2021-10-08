Video: Seahawks' Michael Dickson Punts Ball Twice in 1 Play vs. Rams in Wild Sequence

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Maybe you think you've seen it all as a football fan, but you haven't. Something weird always happens in the NFL. Some incredibly obscure rule from the depths of the NFL rulebook is randomly unearthed at a key moment.

Case in point: Michael Dickson's double punt for the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, after his first attempt was blocked.

The play should not have been legal. Had Dickson remained behind the line of scrimmage on the second punt, as officials ruled, then legally it was allowed. But Dickson pretty clearly ventured beyond the original line of scrimmage.

So there you have it, folks, an in-depth look at the nuances of double punting. And now you've seen it all. Except you definitely haven't.