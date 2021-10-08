Jimmy Garoppolo Plans to Return to 49ers Practice on Friday, Kyle Shanahan Says

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is aiming to practice with the team Friday, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Jimmy told me he wants to give it a go tomorrow, so we'll see him out on the practice field tomorrow," Shanahan said on KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks (via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone). "If he looks good, then he'll have a shot. If he can't, then we'll shut him down."

Garoppolo was absent from practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury.

Garoppolo exited San Francisco's 28-21 Week 4 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks and raised concern after the game when he indicated "a couple of weeks" might be the optimistic timeline for his return.

However, Shanahan provided an update one day later and said the injury, later diagnosed as a calf contusion, "wasn’t as bad as we thought it might have been."

Trey Lance started one full season at North Dakota State before moving on to the NFL. That he wasn't the starter in Week 1 raised questions about his readiness to run the offense. His performance in an extended cameo last week (9-of-18, 157 yards, two touchdowns) lent credence to that theory.

The uncertainty around the Niners' quarterback situation does present a bit of a challenge to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 since they have to plan for either Garoppolo or Lance, two players with differing skill sets.

But Garoppolo probably gives Shanahan's squad its best chance of improving to 3-2.