Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Replay of 2020 Ankle Injury 'Not Something I Care to See'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is fully recovered from his gruesome ankle injury, but it still haunts him to this day.

Prescott is set to face the New York Giants for the first time since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that forced him to miss the majority of last season in 2020's matchup. Prescott told reporters during Thursday's news conference that he can't watch a replay of the injury.

"I’ve watched that play a couple of times, and when it comes up, I can say I watch the beginning of it but not the end of the run,” Prescott said. “I don’t think much about it. It’s kind of past it and it’s really not something I care to see and know that I’ve done a lot to get past it."

Prescott suffered the injury in Week 5 of last season, almost exactly a year to the day of this week's game. He ran the ball when Giants defensive back Logan Ryan fell onto his leg. Prescott needed two surgeries and months of rehab to recover from the injury.

While he refuses to watch a replay of the injury, Prescott said he's able to find some humor in his memories of that day.

"I don't know what I was doing trying to bang my leg," he said of the moments immediately following the injury. "I know I was trying to just get it right. ... It's just like, 'What am I doing?' That's what allows me to laugh about it. Yeah, wow."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prescott said he was met by owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones in the locker room before being transported to the hospital.

"He just came in there, obviously him and Stephen emotional, gave me a hug and said, 'We'll make it OK,'" Prescott recalled. "Obviously, that meant a lot just knowing the situation and what the position I was in."

Jones was true to his word and signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract in March.

Through five games Prescott has looked like his old self, throwing for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Cowboys are currently in first place in the NFC East with a 3-1 record.