Matthew Stafford Guides Rams Past Seahawks After Russell Wilson's Finger Injury

Head-to-head results are critical in a loaded NFC West that may feature four playoff contenders, and the Los Angeles Rams picked up a key win Thursday.

Los Angeles defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 in the divisional showdown at Lumen Field. Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods and Darrell Henderson Jr. led the way for the victors, who improved to 4-1 and moved closer to the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals in the early race.

The Seahawks dropped to 2-3 and into last place, but that wasn't their only concern. Russell Wilson left with a finger injury, although Geno Smith played admirably in his place while attempting to lead a late comeback before Nick Scott intercepted him to clinch the win.

Notable Player Stats

Matthew Stafford, QB, LA: 25-of-37 passing for 365 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LA: 17 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch for 17 yards



Robert Woods, WR, LA: 12 catches for 150 yards

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 11-of-16 passing for 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Geno Smith, QB, SEA: 10-of-17 passing for 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 5 catches for 98 yards, 2 TDs

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road in Week 6 when the Rams face the New York Giants and the Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

