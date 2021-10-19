Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns QB's Shoulder Injury Not Feared to Be Season-Ending

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns do not fear that quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Trotter noted the left shoulder injury is not expected to require surgery immediately, though the signal-caller is receiving a second opinion after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Mayfield's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos remains unclear, but the quarterback appears to be optimistic about his chances:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Oct. 7 that the 26-year-old had a partial tear of the labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that occurred in Cleveland's 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans. He opted against surgery and continued to practice and play as normal.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield's torn labrum is not any worse structurally following Sunday's hit.

Mayfield has thrown for 1,474 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through six games.

Just as they did in 2020, the Browns have a strikingly balanced offense. To complement the passing game, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined to run for 884 yards so far.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, both Chubb (calf) and Hunt (calf) are reportedly unlikely to play Thursday night as they deal with injuries.

Should Mayfield miss time, Case Keenum will take over at quarterback. The 33-year-old threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2017 while playing under Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota, so perhaps the pair can form a dynamic partnership again.