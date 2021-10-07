Shelley Meyer Says She's Leaving Twitter After Backlash to Husband Urban's Bar Video

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's wife, Shelley Meyer, released a statement Thursday on Twitter and announced she was leaving the platform.

Shelley wrote in part, "We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone."

She was seemingly referencing the video that went viral this week showing a young woman dancing in front of Meyer while he appeared to touch her backside while at his bar and restaurant in Dublin, Ohio.

Following the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Meyer did not fly back to Jacksonville with the team. Instead, he went from Cincinnati to Columbus to visit family and go to dinner at his restaurant.

On Wednesday, Meyer told reporters he discussed not traveling with the team with general manager Trent Baalke "way in advance."

Meyer also said:

"I thought at the time, now that maybe I thought it through, but I thought at the time this was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself. With my family located where we were, to go spend a day or two with them and then get back. Because I knew I wanted them to get out of dodge, too, and clear their heads."

Regarding what happened at his bar, Meyer told reporters: "There was a big group next [to] our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left."

Additionally, Meyer said he apologized to Jaguars players and staff members, noting that he "should not have put myself in that kind of position."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement calling Meyer's actions "inexcusable" and calling for him to earn back the trust of the organization:

NFL reporter Mike Silver reported Tuesday that there is turmoil within the Jaguars locker room, with one player telling him "[Meyer] has zero credibility in that stadium."

Meyer was asked Wednesday if he had considered resigning, but the 57-year-old coach said he had not.

On the heels of 17 seasons as a collegiate head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer is in the midst of his first season as an NFL head coach with the Jags.

Meyer went 187-32 and won three national championships at the college level, but the transition to the NFL has been difficult.

The Jaguars are one of only two winless teams at 0-4, and they will look to score their first win of the season Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.