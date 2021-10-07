Patrick Mahomes' Film Analysis Discussed by Ex-Chiefs Assistant Brad Childress

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rarely hesitates to take chances and shots down the field, and that is apparently a mentality he has had since entering the NFL.

Speaking to Jayson Jenks, Rustin Dodd and Nate Taylor of The Athletic, former Chiefs assistant coach Brad Childress recalled the one season he spent working with Mahomes in 2017.

Childress mentioned an exercise he used to do with the team's quarterbacks, which was to show them a play and ask them where they would throw the ball. Childress noted that traditionally the choices would be an underneath throw of about four yards or an over-the-top throw of about 18 yards.

The veteran coach noted that Mahomes once said, "S--t, I'd throw the post."

Childress described his response, saying: "I'd look at him like, 'F--king what,'" before realizing that there was indeed a post route available 65 yards down the field.

Once he became aware of Mahomes' ability to hit those types of throws unlike most quarterbacks, Childress said he changed his response to: "Yeah, good idea."

