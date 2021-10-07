Browns' Baker Mayfield Addresses 'Ups and Downs' on IG: 'Winning Is the Priority'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield had a tough Week 4, finishing 15-of-33 for 155 yards and three sacks in a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Mayfield took to Instagram to talk about working through those struggles:

Mayfield was pretty blunt in his assessment of his own play after the Minnesota game.

"That piss-poor performance by me isn't going to cut it," he told reporters. "I've got to be better. It's just that simple."

“Just didn’t get into a rhythm,” he added. “A lot of easy throws there I missed. I pride myself on being extremely accurate. And today I don’t know what the hell that was.”

One factor might be an injured left shoulder and a harness he was wearing during the game, though Mayfield downplayed that idea:

Mayfield had to have his non-throwing shoulder popped back into place after taking a hit following an interception in Week 2. But he hasn't offered that as an excuse.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It’s attached," he said of the shoulder on Sunday. "I'm all right."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also didn't seem particularly alarmed when discussing Mayfield's struggles with accuracy in Week 4.

"You can always point your finger at a few things, but we missed a couple of guys, and we are going to work really hard to make sure we hit them this week," he told reporters. "I have seen Baker have great success in games, and I have no doubt that we will work at it this week."

Getting Mayfield back on track will be vital for the Browns, however, as they head into a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 3-1 Browns have looked like viable contenders thus far, but they'll only go as far as Mayfield can take them.